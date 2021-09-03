See All Podiatrists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Keith Naftulin, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (32)
Map Pin Small Littleton, CO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Keith Naftulin, DPM

Dr. Keith Naftulin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Littleton, CO. They completed their residency with Healthone Psl Medical Center|P - SL

Dr. Naftulin works at Medical and Surgical Foot and Ankle Care in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Naftulin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical and Surgical Foot and Ankle Care
    6169 S Balsam Way Ste 290, Littleton, CO 80123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0593
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Chronic Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Colorado
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 03, 2021
    If you are looking for an excellent foot Dr. than look no further. Dr. Naftulin is an excellent foot Dr. and is very caring. He also has a great bedside manner and sense of humor which puts you at ease. He is very conservative so don't worry about any rush to a surgery as he will try everything he possibly can before even suggesting a surgery. I have not met a better Dr. in a long time and they are few and far between anymore. All I can say is you can put your complete trust in him as he knows and cares about his patients. His staff is warm and welcoming and they make you feel welcome the minute you walk through the door. The staff that he has chosen is a reflection of him and what he wants for his patients. I can't say enough about his practice and have been going to him for years!
    Kelly Seibert — Sep 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Keith Naftulin, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1437152550
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Healthone Psl Medical Center|P - SL
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Naftulin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naftulin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naftulin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naftulin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naftulin works at Medical and Surgical Foot and Ankle Care in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Naftulin’s profile.

    Dr. Naftulin has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naftulin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Naftulin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naftulin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naftulin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naftulin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

