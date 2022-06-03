See All Podiatrists in Reno, NV
Super Profile

Dr. Keith Nebeker, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (19)
Map Pin Small Reno, NV
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keith Nebeker, DPM

Dr. Keith Nebeker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nebeker works at Specialty Footcare in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nebeker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Keith Nebeker, DPM
    10463 Double R Blvd Ste 100, Reno, NV 89521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 358-2542
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Laser Nail Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Prominence Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 03, 2022
    Dr. Nebeker has been taking care of my family for years. Feet are a pretty big deal, so you have to go with the best. That's Dr. Nebeker.
    Nick Riley — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. Keith Nebeker, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760748487
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Podiatric Surgery Residency In Detroit, Michigan
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • LEWIS-CLARK STATE COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Nebeker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nebeker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nebeker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nebeker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nebeker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nebeker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nebeker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nebeker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.