Overview of Dr. Keith Nord, MD

Dr. Keith Nord, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Nord works at SPORTS ORTHOPEDICS & SPINE in Jackson, TN with other offices in Mount Juliet, TN, Dyersburg, TN and Parsons, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.