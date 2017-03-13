Dr. Keith Nord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Nord, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Nord, MD
Dr. Keith Nord, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Nord works at
Dr. Nord's Office Locations
Sports Orthopedics & Spine569 Skyline Dr Ste 100, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 427-7888
Executive Level Wellness111 Stonebridge Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 427-7888
Sport Ortho Urgent Care4998 Crossings Cir Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 553-5000
Sports Orthopedics and Spine1855 US Highway 51 Byp N Ste B, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Directions (731) 285-1585
Sports Orthopedics and Spine696 Tennessee Ave S, Parsons, TN 38363 Directions (731) 427-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am 2.5 weeks post op for rotator cuff and bicep surgury. After being advised of countless horror stories from other people's experiences, I had expected the absolute worst. Judging from my experience I have concluded that Dr Nord is either an extremely exceptional surgical physician, in a class of his own, or, of the no less than 25 people who shared their accounts, none had any threshold for discomfort whatsoever. Tho not a pleasant procedure, I could not be more pleased with Dr Nords care
About Dr. Keith Nord, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1033180948
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall MC
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nord has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nord accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nord has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nord on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nord. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nord.
