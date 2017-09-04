Dr. Keith O'Malley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Malley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith O'Malley, MD
Dr. Keith O'Malley, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-Nj Med Sch, Newark and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3153
- Augusta University Medical Center
He has a great bedside manner and a very good surgeon.
- Critical Care Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1053381145
- Umdnj-Nj Med Sch, Newark
- NJMS
Umdnj-Nj Med Sch, Newark
Dr. O'Malley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Malley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. O'Malley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. O'Malley works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Malley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Malley.
