Dr. Keith Patterson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Owasso, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bailey Medical Center.



Dr. Patterson works at Utica Park Clinic in Owasso, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.