Dr. Keith Penera, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (8)
Huntington Beach, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Keith Penera, DPM

Dr. Keith Penera, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. 

Dr. Penera works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Huntington Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Penera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office
    19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 968-0068
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Keith Penera, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982834347
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Penera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penera works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Penera’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Penera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

