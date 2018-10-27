Dr. Penera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Penera, DPM
Dr. Keith Penera, DPM
Dr. Keith Penera, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA.
HealthCare Partners Huntington Beach Office
19066 Magnolia St, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Penera for an ingrown toe nail removal. I was very nervous for the procedure, but he made me feel comfortable and assured me I would be fine and it would not hurt. The numbing hurt a little bit but was definitely bearable. He asked through out the whole procedure if I was doing okay and to let him know if I was feeling any pain. I missed my follow up appointment as I could not make it and the nurses told me I could not reschedule as he was booked up for 2 weeks. Because I misse
Podiatry Specialist
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Penera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Penera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Penera works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Penera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.