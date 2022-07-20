Overview of Dr. Keith Pierce, MD

Dr. Keith Pierce, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Pierce works at Michigan Institute of Medicine in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.