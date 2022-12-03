Dr. Keith Postma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Postma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Postma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Postma, MD
Dr. Keith Postma, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Postma's Office Locations
Spectrum Health Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7758
SHMG Diabetes & Endocrinology - Grand Rapids705 S Greenville West Dr Ste 201, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 267-7758
Spectrum Health Medical Group80 68th St SE # 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 267-7758
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable about my daughter's medical history as well as his specialty
About Dr. Keith Postma, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ind U/Ind U Hosp
- Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Postma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Postma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Postma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Postma has seen patients for Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Otitis Media and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Postma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Postma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Postma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Postma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Postma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.