Dr. Keith Pritchyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Pritchyk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Pritchyk, MD
Dr. Keith Pritchyk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritchyk's Office Locations
- 1 300 Lackawanna Ave Unit 200, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-7864
-
2
Regional Hospital of Scranton746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-7864
-
3
Dba North East Surgery Center423 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 558-6372
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pritchyk?
Always available and works on the problem will it is corrected.
About Dr. Keith Pritchyk, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1063412583
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pritchyk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pritchyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pritchyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pritchyk has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritchyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritchyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.