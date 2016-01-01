Dr. Keith Rae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Rae, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Rae, MD
Dr. Keith Rae, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rae's Office Locations
- 1 39 Cross St Ste 109, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 741-1200
-
2
Sono Bello100 Sylvan Rd Ste 575, Woburn, MA 01801 Directions (617) 758-8002
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rae?
About Dr. Keith Rae, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1437137643
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rae has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rae. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.