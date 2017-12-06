Dr. Keith Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Ramos, MD
Dr. Keith Ramos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center and Starr County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ramos works at
Dr. Ramos' Office Locations
Kidney Doctors Of South Texas1900 S Jackson Rd Ste 12, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 688-6800
Kidney Doctors Of South Texas2787 Pharmacy Rd, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Directions (956) 487-5600
Kidney Doctors Of South Texas1300 S Bryan Rd Ste 106, Mission, TX 78572 Directions (956) 519-2315
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Starr County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor!. He is the doctor of my dad and always take care of him with such of compassion and best care.
About Dr. Keith Ramos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528098027
Education & Certifications
- Department Of Veterans Affairs Med Center
- William Beaumont Army Med Center
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
Dr. Ramos works at
