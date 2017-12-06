Overview of Dr. Keith Ramos, MD

Dr. Keith Ramos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Mission Regional Medical Center and Starr County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ramos works at Kidney Doctors Of South Texas in McAllen, TX with other offices in Rio Grande City, TX and Mission, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.