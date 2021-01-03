Overview of Dr. Keith Raskin, MD

Dr. Keith Raskin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Raskin works at Pediatric Associates of NYC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

