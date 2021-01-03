See All Hand Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Keith Raskin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (23)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Keith Raskin, MD

Dr. Keith Raskin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Raskin works at Pediatric Associates of NYC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Raskin's Office Locations

    Raskin & Rettig Hand Surgery
    317 E 34th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10016

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Jan 03, 2021
Dr. Raskin saved my hand. When I went to see him, I couldn't make a fist. He took me under his wing and with his expertise I have full mobility again. His bedside manner is wonderful. I can't say enough wonderful things about his staff. Best hand surgeon around.
— Jan 03, 2021
About Dr. Keith Raskin, MD

  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • 1053451567
Education & Certifications

  • Union Memorial Hospital
  • Nyu School Of Medicine
  • George Washington U, School of Medicine
Medical Education

