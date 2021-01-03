Dr. Keith Raskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Raskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Raskin, MD
Dr. Keith Raskin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Raskin works at
Dr. Raskin's Office Locations
Raskin & Rettig Hand Surgery317 E 34th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 725-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raskin?
Dr. Raskin saved my hand. When I went to see him, I couldn’t make a fist. He took me under his wing and with his expertise I have full mobility again. His bedside manner is wonderful. I can’t say enough wonderful things about his staff. Best hand surgeon around.
About Dr. Keith Raskin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raskin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raskin works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Raskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raskin.
