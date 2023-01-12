See All Rheumatologists in Munster, IN
Dr. Keith Reich, DO

Rheumatology
3.8 (15)
Map Pin Small Munster, IN
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keith Reich, DO

Dr. Keith Reich, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.

Dr. Reich works at Franciscan Physician Network in Munster, IN with other offices in Saint John, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Phy Netwk-fms Mw Rheumatology
    761 45th St Ste 103, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 922-3002
  2. 2
    St John Family Services
    10860 MAPLE LN, Saint John, IN 46373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 922-3002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Crown Point
  • Franciscan Health Dyer
  • Franciscan Health Hammond
  • Franciscan Health Munster
  • Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan

Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr Reich was very impressive, easy to talk to and cares about his patients !!!
    Carol Newman — Jan 12, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Keith Reich, DO
    About Dr. Keith Reich, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902863285
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.