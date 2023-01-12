Dr. Keith Reich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Reich, DO
Overview of Dr. Keith Reich, DO
Dr. Keith Reich, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers.

Dr. Reich's Office Locations
Franciscan Phy Netwk-fms Mw Rheumatology761 45th St Ste 103, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 922-3002
St John Family Services10860 MAPLE LN, Saint John, IN 46373 Directions (219) 922-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reich was very impressive, easy to talk to and cares about his patients !!!
About Dr. Keith Reich, DO
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1902863285
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reich accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reich.
