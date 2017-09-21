Dr. Keith Robinson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Robinson, DO
Overview
Dr. Keith Robinson, DO is a Dermatologist in Danville, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sovah Health Danville.
Locations
Walgreens #15218117 Executive Dr, Danville, VA 24541 Directions (336) 613-5804
Paladin Dermatology LLC44 Medical Park Blvd Ste A, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 835-6777
- 3 131 Temple Lake Dr Ste 1, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Directions (804) 805-8442
Hospital Affiliations
- Sovah Health Danville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robinson and his staff are wonderful
About Dr. Keith Robinson, DO
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
