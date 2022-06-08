Dr. Keith Rosenthal, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Rosenthal, DPM
Overview of Dr. Keith Rosenthal, DPM
Dr. Keith Rosenthal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Howell, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations
-
1
The Foot and Ankle Center at Howell55 Kent Rd, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 833-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthal?
Excellent....Excellent......from top to bottom........this place is the best
About Dr. Keith Rosenthal, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1952370132
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.