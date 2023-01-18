Overview of Dr. Keith Sadel, MD

Dr. Keith Sadel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Sadel works at Southampton Office in Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.