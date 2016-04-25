Dr. Keith Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Sanders, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I found Dr. Sanders very thorough, informative and pleasant. He listened well, discussed options and was clear and concise in his opinions and diagnosis. He also addressed the relative costs of further treatment and gave me a choice of providers which I appreciated. I'd definitely recommend him to others seeking neurological expertise.
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Calif-Pacific Mc
- Neur Inst Ny/Columbia Presby Mc
- Emory Affil Hosps
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Neurology
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
