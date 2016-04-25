See All Neurologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Keith Sanders, MD

Neurology
2.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Keith Sanders, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Sanders works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Brain Aneurysm
Myelopathy
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 25, 2016
    I found Dr. Sanders very thorough, informative and pleasant. He listened well, discussed options and was clear and concise in his opinions and diagnosis. He also addressed the relative costs of further treatment and gave me a choice of providers which I appreciated. I'd definitely recommend him to others seeking neurological expertise.
    Jules B in Atlanta, GA — Apr 25, 2016
    • Neurology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1730263146
    • Calif-Pacific Mc
    • Neur Inst Ny/Columbia Presby Mc
    • Emory Affil Hosps
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Neurology
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center
    • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
    • Northside Hospital

    Dr. Keith Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanders works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Sanders’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

