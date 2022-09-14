Overview of Dr. Keith Schaible, MD

Dr. Keith Schaible, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They graduated from University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Schaible works at SCHAIBLE, KEITH L. MD in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Abscess, Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.