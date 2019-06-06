Overview of Dr. Keith Scharf, MD

Dr. Keith Scharf, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Scharf works at Valley ENT Associates in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nasal Polyp, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.