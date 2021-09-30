Dr. Keith Schauder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schauder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Schauder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Schauder, MD
Dr. Keith Schauder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Schauder's Office Locations
Gulf Freeway Medical PA12835 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 331-3100Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schauder?
He has treated both hip & tibia breaks amazing bedside manner kind considerate with terrific staff
About Dr. Keith Schauder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306906896
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Albion College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schauder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schauder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schauder has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schauder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schauder speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Schauder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schauder.
