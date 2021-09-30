Overview of Dr. Keith Schauder, MD

Dr. Keith Schauder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Schauder works at Gulf Freeway Medical PA in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.