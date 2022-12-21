Dr. Keith Schiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Schiff, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Schiff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Patewood Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Greenville220 Roper Mountain Road Ext Ste B, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 582-6396
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Patewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schiff is always patient, listens carefully and is caring. He is a Great doctor and an amazing individual. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Keith Schiff, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1154548691
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiff has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
