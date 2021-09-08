Dr. Keith Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Schmidt, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Chicago Il
Dr. Schmidt works at
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Neuro-Epilepsy Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 2400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 808-8884Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Pain Management Carol Stream630 E NORTH AVE, Carol Stream, IL 60188 Directions (847) 981-3630Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
-
3
AMITA Health Medical Group Pain Management Glendale Heights701 Winthrop Ave Ste 101, Glendale Heights, IL 60139 Directions (847) 981-3630
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schmidt?
Dr. Schmidt is a great Doctor! He’s the epitome of what a good doctor should be: knowledgeable, sympathetic, straightforward! Definitely recommend him 100%!
About Dr. Keith Schmidt, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1407162746
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Chicago Il
- Cook County Hospital
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schmidt speaks Polish and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.