Dr. Keith Schroeder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Med School and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists, 929 W Higgins Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60195, (847) 285-4200
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists, 864 W Stearns Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, (847) 285-4200
Barrington Orthopedic Specialists Ltd, 120 E Higgins Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, (847) 285-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Dr Schroeder repaired my torn Meniscus. The surgery was completed well and the knee has never felt better. I couldn't have asked for better care.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
- Evanston Northwestern Healthcare
- Loyola University Med School
- Ripon College
- Orthopedic Surgery
