Dr. Keith Schumann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Schumann, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Schumann, MD is a Dermatologist in Williamsburg, VA. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schumann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jamestown Dermatology302 Bulifants Blvd Ste 101, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 564-1200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schumann?
Awesome Doctor! Dr Schumann is the best ! FIVE STARS! Raquel is awesome too! Would not go anywhere else!
About Dr. Keith Schumann, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1982612792
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Richmond University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schumann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schumann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schumann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schumann works at
Dr. Schumann has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Warts and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schumann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.