Overview of Dr. Keith Segalman, MD

Dr. Keith Segalman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Segalman works at Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists in Lutherville, MD with other offices in Clarksville, MD, Pasadena, MD and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.