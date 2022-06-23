See All Ophthalmologists in Midland Park, NJ
Dr. Keith Seidenberg, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (24)
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keith Seidenberg, MD

Dr. Keith Seidenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Seidenberg works at Keith Seidenberg MD LLC in Midland Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Seidenberg's Office Locations

    Keith Seidenberg MD LLC
    600 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432 (201) 447-9101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Chorioretinal Scars
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 23, 2022
    Dr. Keith Seidenberg is very thorough and kind. His entire staff is outstanding.
    — Jun 23, 2022
    About Dr. Keith Seidenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588623631
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seidenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seidenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seidenberg works at Keith Seidenberg MD LLC in Midland Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Seidenberg’s profile.

    Dr. Seidenberg has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

