Dr. Seidenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Seidenberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Seidenberg, MD
Dr. Keith Seidenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Seidenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Seidenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Keith Seidenberg MD LLC600 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 447-9101
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seidenberg?
Dr. Keith Seidenberg is very thorough and kind. His entire staff is outstanding.
About Dr. Keith Seidenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1588623631
Education & Certifications
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidenberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seidenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seidenberg works at
Dr. Seidenberg has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seidenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seidenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.