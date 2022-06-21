Dr. Keith Sherrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Sherrow, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Sherrow, MD
Dr. Keith Sherrow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Sherrow's Office Locations
Monroe Internal Medicine1600 Perrineville Rd Ste 25, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 655-1945
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He really takes the time to give the best medicine while being cost effective! He also helps doctors be successful in private practices all over the country!
About Dr. Keith Sherrow, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1225130701
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hospital Med Center
- Brookdale Hospital Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherrow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherrow speaks Hebrew.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrow.
