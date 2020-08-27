Dr. Siller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Siller, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Siller, MD
Dr. Keith Siller, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Greenvale, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Siller's Office Locations
Punam Prabhakar MD PC2200 Northern Blvd Ste 128, Greenvale, NY 11548 Directions (212) 263-1485
Keith Siller MD530 1st Ave Ste 5A, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-1485
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siller?
Dr. Siller is the best doctor I have ever dealt with. He is professional, caring and extremely knowledgeable. He went over and above, along with his wonderful office staff, to get authorization and to schedule an MRI for me. He made me feel very comfortable and helped relieve my stress. I highly recommend this excellent neurologist.
About Dr. Keith Siller, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992714927
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siller speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Siller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.