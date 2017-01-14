Dr. Keith Sklar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sklar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Sklar, DPM
Dr. Keith Sklar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Schaumburg, IL.
Footfirst Podiatry1601 W Wise Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60193 Directions (847) 352-9221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
From my first consultation to my 8 week left /6 week right post bunionectomy surgeries with Dr. Keith Sklar, Dr. Samantha Sklar, Dr. Ruckman and the staff on my team, I couldn't have asked for a better process. I am walking on both feet in real shoes! I did my research and asked a lot of questions. I still ask a lot of questions! They have been extremely sincere and insightful. I was intrigued by their distinct process and patient recovery. Two foot surgeries within two weeks of each other isn't
- Podiatry
- English
- 1790734911
Dr. Sklar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sklar accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sklar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sklar has seen patients for Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sklar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sklar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sklar.
