Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD
Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Skolnick's Office Locations
Ft Lauderdale Eye Institute LLC850 S Pine Island Rd # A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 741-5555
Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute850 S Pine Island Rd # A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 741-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Skolnick performed eye cataract surgeries on both my eyes. I couldn't be any happier with the results. Dr. Skolnick is a great doctor with years of experience in cataract surgery. His staff was also very knowledgeable and professional. I would definitely recommend Dr. Skolnick to my family and friends. Thank you Dr. Skolnick for all you did.
About Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851393581
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center|Mac Neal Mem Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skolnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skolnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skolnick has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skolnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skolnick speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Skolnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skolnick.
