Overview of Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD

Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Skolnick works at Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.