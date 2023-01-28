See All Ophthalmologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (40)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD

Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Skolnick works at Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Skolnick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ft Lauderdale Eye Institute LLC
    850 S Pine Island Rd # A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 741-5555
  2. 2
    Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute
    850 S Pine Island Rd # A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 741-5555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract Removal Surgery
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Cataract Removal Surgery
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Radial Keratotomy Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2023
    Dr. Skolnick performed eye cataract surgeries on both my eyes. I couldn't be any happier with the results. Dr. Skolnick is a great doctor with years of experience in cataract surgery. His staff was also very knowledgeable and professional. I would definitely recommend Dr. Skolnick to my family and friends. Thank you Dr. Skolnick for all you did.
    Victor Alvarez — Jan 28, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD
    About Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851393581
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Med Center|Mac Neal Mem Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Skolnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skolnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skolnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skolnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skolnick works at Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Skolnick’s profile.

    Dr. Skolnick has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skolnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Skolnick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skolnick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skolnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skolnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

