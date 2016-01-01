Overview of Dr. Keith Smith, MD

Dr. Keith Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Regional Psychiatric Services in Anniston, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.