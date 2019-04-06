Dr. Keith Soderberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soderberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Soderberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Soderberg, MD
Dr. Keith Soderberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Dr. Soderberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Soderberg's Office Locations
-
1
Tucson Pulmonology PC6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 515, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 296-5800
-
2
Tucson Ent. Associates PC1358 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 575-1272
-
3
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center1600 S 20th Ave, Safford, AZ 85546 Directions (949) 852-3400
-
4
Tucson Ear, Nose & Throat2121 N Craycroft Rd Bldg 5, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 296-8500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soderberg?
Professional, courteous, and patient focused. Dr. Soderberg listens and takes time to explain. Great physician. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Keith Soderberg, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1770531527
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soderberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soderberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soderberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soderberg works at
Dr. Soderberg has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soderberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Soderberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soderberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soderberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soderberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.