Overview of Dr. Keith Sommers, MD

Dr. Keith Sommers, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Sommers works at TGH Thoracic Surgery in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open, Thoracoscopic Lobectomy and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.