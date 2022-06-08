See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Keith Stanley, MD

Sports Medicine
4.6 (76)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keith Stanley, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Hillcrest Hospital South.

Dr. Stanley works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates PC
    4802 S 109th East Ave, Tulsa, OK 74146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 392-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Hillcrest Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 08, 2022
    Went in with knee pain. Had weight bearing x-rays. Source of pain diagnosed and plan of treatment begun. Appreciated Dr. Stanley taking time to listen and explain the proposed treatment. Very pleasant interaction with doctor and staff.
    MILLIGAN RONALD — Jun 08, 2022
    About Dr. Keith Stanley, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992773188
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • U Okla-Janes Phillips Hosp
    Internship
    • U Okla Tulsa Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Undergraduate School
    • Oral Roberts University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Stanley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanley works at Tulsa Bone & Joint Associates in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Stanley’s profile.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.