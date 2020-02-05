Dr. Steinbecker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Steinbecker, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Steinbecker, MD
Dr. Keith Steinbecker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Dr. Steinbecker works at
Dr. Steinbecker's Office Locations
Tyrun K Richardson MD607 S New Ballas Rd Ste 3100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6296
Mercy Hospital Saint Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-4866
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
No nonsense Down to earth Extremely competent Action bias which I love
About Dr. Keith Steinbecker, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1992763197
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinbecker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinbecker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinbecker works at
Dr. Steinbecker has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinbecker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinbecker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinbecker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinbecker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinbecker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.