Dr. Keith R Stephenson, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith R Stephenson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Christiansburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Stephenson works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic General Surgery - Christiansburg2900 Lamb Cir Ste 302, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 731-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic General Surgery - Blacksburg901 Plantation Rd, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 731-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an office procedure 7/16/2020. All staff were pleasant and professional. Dr. Stephenson thoroughly answers any questions. I found him to be very professional and pleasant. I received excellent care and would definitely go back in the future if needed. Debra Shipman, PhD, RN
About Dr. Keith R Stephenson, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1598746018
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Amherst College
