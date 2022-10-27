Dr. Keith Sterling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Sterling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Sterling, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Locations
1
Alexandria4320 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 504-7950Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Advanced Interventional Vein & Vascular Center4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 525, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 824-3228
3
Aar Woodbridge Imaging Center4001 Prince William Pkwy Ste 302, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 490-3677
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered for years with severe leg pain which had rendered me unable to walk or stand for more than a few seconds. I went to many many doctors searching for a correct diagnosis and treatment. I suffered through varied tests and treatments. I spent hours researching, looking for possible causes for my condition. In July, 2022 I was referred to Dr. Keith Sterling. Dr. Sterling, his wonderful vascular technician, Zaheed and his professional staff quickly and correctly diagnosed and treated and treated a large blockage in my abdominal aorta. I was able to walk out of the hospital pain free only hours after the procedure that Dr. Sterling performed to stent the blockage. Had I found Dr. Sterling years earlier I would have been spared years of suffering and saved my career. I am grateful beyond expression to Dr. Sterling and all his staff for their exceptional dedication, knowledge and skill; for giving me back my independent life with a future that includes walking, travel & dancing.
About Dr. Keith Sterling, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1821180175
Education & Certifications
- Mallinckrodt Institute Of Radiology, Washington University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons, St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center, Ny
- New York Medical College
- Northwestern University
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Sterling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sterling accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sterling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sterling has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sterling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sterling, there are benefits to both methods.