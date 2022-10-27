See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Keith Sterling, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.4 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keith Sterling, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Dr. Sterling works at Association Of Alexandria Radiologists in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexandria
    4320 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 504-7950
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Interventional Vein & Vascular Center
    4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 525, Alexandria, VA 22304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 824-3228
  3. 3
    Aar Woodbridge Imaging Center
    4001 Prince William Pkwy Ste 302, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 490-3677

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Keith Sterling, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821180175
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mallinckrodt Institute Of Radiology, Washington University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons, St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital Center, Ny
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
