Dr. Keith Stout, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Stout, MD
Dr. Keith Stout, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.
Dr. Stout's Office Locations
Diagnostic Group3480 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 813-1677
Beaumont Office3282 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 813-1677
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor
About Dr. Keith Stout, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stout accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stout.
