Dr. Keith Stube, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stube is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Stube, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Stube, MD
Dr. Keith Stube, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Stube works at
Dr. Stube's Office Locations
-
1
Knee Center of WNY3712 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 508-8252
-
2
Knee Center of WNY180 Park Club Ln Ste 225, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 332-6834
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stube?
Best ortho around! Aggressive therapy after surgery and very fast return to play because of that. Would never go anywhere else!
About Dr. Keith Stube, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1053377325
Education & Certifications
- Meth Sports Med Clin
- Penn State University Hershey Med Center
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Syracuse University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stube has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stube accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stube works at
Dr. Stube has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stube on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Stube. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stube.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stube, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stube appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.