Dr. Keith Suarez, MD
Overview
Dr. Keith Suarez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATEN ISLAND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Suarez works at
Locations
Heart Rhythm Associates PA - Shenandoah920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 300, Shenandoah, TX 77380
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keith Suarez, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATEN ISLAND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Suarez works at
