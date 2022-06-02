Overview

Dr. Keith Sultan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY At Stony Brook Hlth Sci Ctr, Stony Brook Ny and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Sultan works at Northwell Health Physician Partners in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY and Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.