Dr. Keith Sultan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keith Sultan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY At Stony Brook Hlth Sci Ctr, Stony Brook Ny and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Sultan works at
Locations
Northwell Health600 Northern Blvd Ste 111, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 387-3990Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Endoscopy Center of Long Island711 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 387-3990
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-3068Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sultan has been seeing me and my 2 girls for over 5 years. He is best doctor and the nicest man in the business. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Keith Sultan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083713010
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hosp, Gastroenterology Lenox Hill Hosp, Internal Medicine St Barnabas Med Ctr, Radiation Oncology
- SUNY At Stony Brook Hlth Sci Ctr, Stony Brook Ny
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultan has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sultan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sultan speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.
