Overview of Dr. Keith Swartz, MD

Dr. Keith Swartz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Swartz works at Associates of Otolaryngology in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.