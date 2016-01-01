Dr. Keith Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Thompson, MD
Dr. Keith Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stone Mountain, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Digital Vision Group5582 Memorial Dr Ste 200, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 Directions (404) 513-9965
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Keith Thompson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.