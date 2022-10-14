See All Neurosurgeons in Greenville, NC
Neurosurgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keith Tucci, MD

Dr. Keith Tucci, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital, Vidant Chowan Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Tucci works at ECU Neurosurgical and Spine Center in Greenville, NC with other offices in Edenton, NC, Wilson, NC and Jacksonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tucci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Neurosurgical and Spine Associates Inc.
    2325 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 752-5156
  2. 2
    Vidant Medical Center
    2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 752-5156
  3. 3
    University Health Systems - Edenton Surgical Practice
    203 Earnhart Dr Ste B, Edenton, NC 27932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 482-5868
  4. 4
    Vidant Healthplex Wilson
    3724 RALEIGH ROAD PKWY W, Wilson, NC 27896 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 246-8840
  5. 5
    Vidant Family Medicine Jacksonville
    2145 Country Club Rd Ste 500, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 478-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Beaufort Hospital
  • Vidant Chowan Hospital
  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 14, 2022
    I recently visited Dr Tucci to treat my sciatic issues and he was magnificent. His attention and recommendations were spot on and I’ve not had pain since. He communicated with me on a personal level and I felt that he really cared about helping out of pain. I would and will highly recommend him to anyone with back problems like me. Great satisfaction!!
    Tim from Bath — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Keith Tucci, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese
    • 1194836973
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

