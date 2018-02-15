Dr. Keith Turlington, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turlington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Turlington, DPM
Overview of Dr. Keith Turlington, DPM
Dr. Keith Turlington, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.
Dr. Turlington works at
Dr. Turlington's Office Locations
-
1
Turlington Podiatry10000 Watson Rd Ste 2R, Saint Louis, MO 63126 Directions (314) 965-7072
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turlington?
Best staff and doctor I have ever been to, the knowledge Dr turrlington has is like he wrote the book on health, highly highly recommend them.
About Dr. Keith Turlington, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turlington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turlington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turlington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Turlington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turlington.
