Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith Turner, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Turner, MD
Dr. Keith Turner, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
Keith Turner M.d. A Professional Corp.5015 Canyon Crest Dr Ste 201, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 320-7090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
accommodating staff, easy to talk regarding appointment.
About Dr. Keith Turner, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1225137375
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
