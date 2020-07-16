Dr. Keith Walter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Walter, MD
Overview of Dr. Keith Walter, MD
Dr. Keith Walter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Walter works at
Dr. Walter's Office Locations
Wake Forest University Medical1 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-2255Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Wake Forest Baptist Health-davie Medical Center329 NC HIGHWAY 801 N, Advance, NC 27006 Directions (336) 716-4091
Hospital Affiliations
- Davie Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Walter removed cataracts from both my eyes~I found Dr Walter to be very knowledgeable an professional ~I highly recommend him to anyone who needs surgery!!!!~Dr Walter is great at what he does !!~
About Dr. Keith Walter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walter has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Cornea Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.