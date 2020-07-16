Overview of Dr. Keith Walter, MD

Dr. Keith Walter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Walter works at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Advance, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Cornea Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.