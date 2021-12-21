Dr. Keith Wapner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wapner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Wapner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
PA Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Surgeons230 W Washington Sq Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-3668
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
i had a serious talus fracture with loss of blond supply to my leg to my leg-i saw him for years and he is very conservatives i had many boots,braces etc and was non weight bearing for some time-i never had surgery and he saved my ankle-there is no better foot and ankle dr-i took my x-rays out of another non Penn hospital where i was misdiagnosed and took them to mass and was referred to him
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1780616151
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Wapner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wapner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wapner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wapner has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wapner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Wapner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wapner.
