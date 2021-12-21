Overview of Dr. Keith Wapner, MD

Dr. Keith Wapner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Wapner works at Penn Ortho Foot & Ankle Surg in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.