Overview of Dr. Keith Watson, MD

Dr. Keith Watson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their residency with Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus



Dr. Watson works at Orthopedic Specialty Associates in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.