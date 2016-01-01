Overview of Dr. Keith Weissinger, MD

Dr. Keith Weissinger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Weissinger works at Lakewood Pediatric Associates in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.